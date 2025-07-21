From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its commitment to effectively collaborate with reputable individuals and firms to harness the state’s abundant resources in the blue economy sector.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo indicated the state’s readiness at a dinner organised by the state government in honour of participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47, 2025 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Yenagoa, over the weekend.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, described Bayelsa as a state richly endowed with not only oil and gas but also huge marine resources as low-hanging fruits waiting for investors to pluck.

To this end, he called on private and other corporate investors to look to Bayelsa for new investment opportunities in the blue economy sector, especially in the area of developing a deep-sea port.

He also reiterated the foresight of the present Bayelsa State Government in establishing a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and assured prospective investors of the safety of their investments in the state.

The Deputy Governor urged the participants of the Senior Executive Course 47 to act as ambassadors of Bayelsa and tell the world about the potentialities of Bayelsa in the blue economy sector.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo equally implored the team to make its report available to the state government in good time, stressing that Bayelsa was looking forward to the outcome of their study in the state, believing it would help in the development of the sector.

“We believe that in Bayelsa, we have the potential for a vibrant marine and blue economy. That is why the present administration created a separate full-fledged ministry to oversee that critical sector. We are the first state to do so in the country.

“Just as oil and gas, the marine and blue economy is also very important to us. And so, we are looking forward to the outcome of your study so we can see what we can achieve with it in the area of the blue economy.

“We want you to be our ambassadors and tell other people that Bayelsa is investment-friendly. Bayelsa is also very safe for investment.”

The leader of the NIPSS Study Team, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Umar, commended the Bayelsa State Government for what he described as exceptional hospitality accorded to members of the team.

He said going round the state enabled the team to have first-hand knowledge of Bayelsa’s huge potential in the blue economy sector and urged the government to vigorously pursue the development of the sector.