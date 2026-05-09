Bayelsa Central Senate seat: Akinaka submits PDP nomination form

A 43-year-old entrepreneur, Richard Akinaka, has formally declared his ambition to contest the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), positioning himself as a candidate to address what he described as a persistent leadership deficit affecting grassroots communities.

He submitted the documents to the State PDP Chairman, Alabh George Turnah, on Saturday at the PDP Secretariat in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, in the presence of party officials, supporters, and well-wishers.

Addressing party members and supporters, Akinaka said his candidacy was a response to the socio-economic challenges facing rural dwellers in the senatorial district.

“As one who has experienced the life of our people living in rural communities, I see myself as an embodiment of the collective aspirations of our people. That is why I have thrown my hat into the ring to address the leadership gap and make life better for our people,” he said.

He emphasised his personal connection to constituents’ struggles, arguing that lived experience gives him both legitimacy and urgency.

“I want the best for my constituency. Having experienced life in the same conditions many of our people face, I see it as a responsibility to improve livelihoods at the grassroots. That is why I am seeking this platform to advance that purpose,” Akinaka added.

The aspiring lawmaker also dismissed age as a limiting factor in governance, stressed that competence and accountability should be the primary criteria for leadership.

Turnah, in his response, commended the aspirant for his loyalty to the PDP, assuring that the party remains a viable platform to achieve his political ambition.