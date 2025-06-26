From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi State Command, has arrested 127 suspected drug offenders and seized 1,205.174 kilograms of various illicit drugs from January 2025 to June 2025.

This was disclosed by the State Commander, Ali Aminu, in a press statement to commemorate the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, observed annually on June 26, made available to journalists on Thursday.

“Within the period under review, the command arrested 127 suspects—118 male and nine female drug offenders, secured 28 convictions and 18 pending cases, while 32 drug users had been counselled and rehabilitated from January 2025 to date, majority of them through brief interventions,” the commander said.

“With regards to drug seizure, the Command seized 874.585 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 330.588 kilograms of Psychotropic Substances, and 1.06 grams of Methamphetamine (popularly known as ice).”

Aminu observed that the global illicit drug trade continues to exact a devastating toll, claiming lives, ravaging public health services, and fuelling violence and organised crime.

“This year’s theme, ‘The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention, break the cycle,’ is in its quest for a lasting solution to the drug menace. The theme is especially pertinent to Nigeria’s situation at the moment,” he said.

“Drug trafficking is tearing through communities with substances that are more potent, more dangerous, and more deadly than ever.

“While criminal networks prey on the most vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth.

“Our efforts also shine a light on prevention as the most essential strategy for halting the flow of drugs that fuels organised crime, this is done through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency-led programme ‘War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).’

“Education, sensitisation, and awareness programmes can help to prevent drug trafficking by providing factual information about the dangers of drug use and the consequences of drug trafficking. However, the Agency cannot win this war alone.

“It is up to all and sundry, individuals, State Government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), schools, religious bodies, and sister security agencies to enable us to raise awareness and share information on the dangers of illicit substance abuse and trafficking to our loved ones, immediate environment, and nation at large. Hence, it is pertinent that more efforts be channelled into prevention.”

The Bauchi State Commander expressed appreciation to the NDLEA’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) OFR, for repositioning the Agency and bringing a new zeal into the personnel to rededicate themselves to fighting the scourge of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

“I also use this opportunity to appreciate the Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi), for his keen interest and immense logistical support rendered to the State Command towards eradicating illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

“Similarly, I wish to specially appreciate all sister agencies for their support in this fight; I do commend you all for the synergy.

“The war against illicit use and trafficking in drugs is on; users and dealers are therefore warned to stay clear of Bauchi State or be ready to face the wrath of the law.”