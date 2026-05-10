Bauchi 2027: I’ll defeat Mohammed’s candidate, says PDP hopeful

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi State, Usman Adamu, has said the opposition party remains the dominant party in the state, despite Governor Bala Mohammed’s exit.

Adamu, who stated this at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, on Saturday afternoon while submitting his nomination form ahead of the party’s gubernatorial primary, expressed confidence that he would win the governorship contest if he gets the party’s ticket.

The Bauchi governor, who was elected on the platform of the PDP for two terms, recently dumped the opposition party for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). It is expected that the APM would field a governorship candidate in Bauchi for the 2027 contest.

Nonetheless, Adamu stated that defeating a gubernatorial candidate backed by the incumbent governor is very possible, noting that the people of Bauchi know what is good for them.

According to him, “Power and authority belong to God, and only He can decide the future with certainty. So I have no reliance on whoever you think. As far as I have that belief in God, I know God can do it.

“There is a God who did for everyone, and I will not be an exception. So I have this reliance. Once there is God, there is opportunity, and it is going to be actualised. So there is no reliance on whosoever you think, because Bauchi people are very wise and they can choose what they want for themselves.”

He added, “Even the governor defeated an incumbent governor. So talk less of defeating a person who was imposed by the governor. I don’t think that will be a problem in Bauchi.”

“As I always say, there is one party in this Bauchi which is the PDP. And for your information, PDP has its stronghold in Bauchi. And most of the people of Bauchi are PDP. And you cannot change them from that position. So I assure you, success will be ours under PDP.”