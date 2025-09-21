By John Ogunsemore

Barcelona have confirmed star forward, Lamine Yamal will miss Sunday’s week five La Liga game against Getafe.

Hansi Flick’s side are aiming to close the gap on Real Madrid at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, with a win guaranteed to keep them just two points apart.

That task will be a difficult one without Yamal for Barcelona, who struggled to overcome Newcastle 2-1 in the UCL opener on Thursday.

The 18-year-old picked up what was described as a pubic area injury during the September break while representing Spain.

In a pre-match interview on Saturday, Flick blamed the Spanish national team for Yamal’s absence.

“He won’t be available. He went off to play for Spain with some pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers so he could play. They had at least a three-goal lead in both matches, and he still played 73 and 79 minutes. Between the games he wasn’t able to train. That’s not looking after the player. I’m very sad about this,” he said.

The German tactician maintained that Yamal’s return would not be rushed, noting that fans would have to “wait” to see him in action again.