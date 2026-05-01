Banky W stirs debate, reveals he cooks, not wife Adesua

Singer and pastor, Banky W, has sparked fresh conversations on marriage roles after revealing that he is the one who does most of the cooking at home, while his wife, actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, rarely cooks.

He made the disclosure on the Teju Baby Face Show, where he responded to reactions trailing a viral video of him cooking sausages, eggs and bacon, a clip that had drawn mixed opinions online about domestic responsibilities in marriage.

“There are some men, my wife must cook for me. My wife does not really cook, which she can cook very well, but it’s not her thing,” Banky W said.

He explained that the arrangement in their home was not forced but something that naturally worked for both of them, adding that he actually enjoys being in the kitchen.

“See the way God works, right? I enjoy cooking and I love eating and she loves eating,” Banky W said.

“And it just means that if you come to our house, there are some people that will come and see me cooking and they’ll be like, ah, what’s going on. It will make some people uncomfortable but it works for us,” he added.

The singer said people often struggle with accepting what does not fit into their personal expectations of marriage, stressing that every home operates differently.

“And I think that’s the thing that people in marriage need to understand, is like what works for you will be different from somebody else,” he said.

“So don’t live your life by somebody else’s expectations or rules,” he added.

Banky W also referenced his wife’s experience during their journey to parenthood, noting that she went through several rounds of IVF and emotional strain while they tried to have a child.

“In our journey to having children, I’ve seen her endure things that would break people,” he said.

“I’ve seen her when we were trying to have Hezekiah and we were going through IVF cycle after IVF cycle and it wasn’t working and she would get back on her feet and inject herself with whatever they said,” he added.

He said those experiences shaped how he now views service and responsibility in marriage, making him more willing to take on tasks without complaint.

“It’s easy to give those acts of service when you have a wife like this,” he said.

Banky W maintained that what matters most is not who does what in a marriage, but whether both partners understand each other and make the arrangement work without outside pressure.