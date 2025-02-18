From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be bandit have attackt some communities in Kwande Local Government Area (LGA), Benue State, killing 19 persons.

Our correspondent gathered that the attack started on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with 16 farmers killed and their bodies thrown into River Katsina Ala.

A local from Kwande Community, who didn’t want to be named for fear of being attack, said the framers were from Mbandwa ward in Kwande LGA.

He said:”The farmers were returning to their community in Mbandwa ward when they were ambushed along Kashimbila road and killed.Their bodies were dropped in River Katsina Ala.”

It was also gathered that three persons were killed in another attack yesterday afternoon, at Boaguwa in Kumakua council ward in the same Kwande.

The local also told newsmen that the area has been deserted as residents of the communities have fled to Jato Aka for safety.

President General of Mzough U Tiv worldwide and leader of the three socio cultural groups; Mzough U Tiv, Opiatoha K’idoma and Ominy’Igede, CP. Iorbee Ihagh (rtd), confirmed the attack, saying that all the six council wards in Turan have been deserted.

Ihagh, a retirement Comptroller of Prisons, a native of Kwande, who spoke from Jato Aka, yesterday evening, said the 16 farmers were killed on Saturday and their bodies thrown into River Katsina Ala.

He said,”I’m right now in Jato Aka. I was told that 16 farmers were killed along Kashimbila road at the weekend and their bodies thrown into River Katsina Ala.

“As I am talking to you now, armed herders have attacked Boaguwa in Kumakua council ward, three dead bodies have been recovered.People have fled their communities and ran to Jato Aka, I doubt if this place (Jato Aka) is safe right now”.

Ihagh who claimed that all the six council wards in Turan in Kwande LGA,have been overrun by suspected armed herders and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to deploy more troops to the LGA.

As at the time of filing this report, Benue state Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) CSP Catherine Anene promise to return calls made to her phone.