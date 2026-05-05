Bagudu commends APC NWC for liberalising sale of nomination forms

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has commended the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for liberalising the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms.

Bagudu said that apart from granting every party member and stakeholder the opportunity to purchase nomination forms, the National Working Committee (NWC), equally did something noble in extending the deadline for the sale of the forms.

He made the commendations while speaking to newsmen in Abuja as a member of the delegation to return completed nomination forms for the re-election bid of the incumbent Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris.

“I am very proud that the party is proving its mettle again in this process, where people are allowed to freely express their interest by buying forms and exercising their democratic rights.

“We can see that on a number of occasions, even the sale of forms was extended, meaning the party is determined to ensure that everyone who wants to contest will have a fair chance to do so,” he noted.

“I am at the Sheraton Hotel as part of a large entourage from Kebbi State that came to witness the submission of the nomination forms for the second term bid of our governor, Dr. Nasir Idris and consistent with our party’s transition, with Nigeria’s democracy, where all parties, particularly our party, the APC gives everyone a level playing ground.

“This is not surprising because four years ago, Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu freely participated in the primaries with several other contestants because that is the tradition of our party,” he said.