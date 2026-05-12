Backing Buhari in 2015 got us nothing, says Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he and his supporters gained no benefit after backing former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 general election.

Kwankwaso made the statement during an interview on Arise Television, where he reflected on his role in the election that ended 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party rule at the federal level.

He said his political bloc mobilised nearly two million votes but was later ignored after the election.

“I worked so hard. We brought about 1.9, almost 2 million votes,” he said.

“But as politicians, we are not recognised… we could not see any benefit either as individuals or the constituencies that we represented.”

Kwankwaso said the experience shaped his belief that political support does not always translate into reward or recognition.

He also reviewed past administrations since 1999, arguing that each government had shortcomings that left Nigeria in need of renewed leadership direction.

“Obasanjo did his best, Yar’adua had health challenges, Jonathan’s time was complicated,” he said.

Speaking on the current administration, he said Nigerians at the grassroots level are increasingly demanding change.

“Everybody knows there are issues with this administration again,” he added.

Kwankwaso also linked rising political mobilisation to the activities of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, where he now aligns with other political actors ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Since we decided to join NDC, Nigerians have decided to come and join us,” he said.