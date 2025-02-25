By Chinelo Obogo

Africa World Airlines (AWA), Ghana’s premier carrier and the longest-serving airline on the Lagos–Accra route, has announced plans to expand its flight operations in Nigeria.

Speaking at a recent Trade Partners’ Forum and Award Reception, Kingsley Chima, AWA’s Country Manager in Lagos, outlined the airline’s strategy, saying: “Since emerging from the pandemic, restoring our pre-Covid capacity of five daily flights has been challenging. However, our immediate focus is to increase service to three daily flights, with plans to reintroduce early morning departures from both Accra and Lagos. Our sustained success is a testament to the unwavering support of our partners, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Jonathan Kofi Appiah, Head of Commercial Operations, highlighted AWA’s resilience in an industry where airlines on the Lagos–Accra corridor typically operate for just five to 10 years. “Africa World Airlines has not only surpassed this benchmark but continues to deliver exceptional, safe, and reliable service to our valued passengers,” he remarked.

Appiah emphasizsd the airline’s commitment to punctuality, noting, “As the leading carrier on this route, we prioritize on-time performance, ensuring seamless departures and arrivals across our network. Additionally, we aim to enhance travel flexibility for our customers with upcoming plans to launch flights to Port Harcourt.”