Atuejide challenges Kenneth Okonkwo to prove allegations against Peter Obi in court

By Lawrence Agbo

Former presidential candidate of the National Interest Party, Eunice Atuejide, has challenged lawyer and former Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, to take any allegations he may have against Peter Obi before a court of law.

Speaking on ARISE News, Atuejide said Okonkwo should publicly disclose any evidence in his possession that allegedly implicates the former Anambra State governor, insisting that Nigerians deserve clarity on claims made against public figures.

She maintained that accusations against Obi should not remain in the realm of speculation but be subjected to legal scrutiny.

“He should disclose everything he has against Peter Obi that incriminates him,” Atuejide said.

The former presidential candidate noted that she remains a committed supporter of Obi and would not align herself with any political figure found guilty of wrongdoing.

“I’m following Peter Obi with all my heart. I don’t want to follow anyone with criminal records,” she stated.

According to her, public office seekers and political leaders must be open to scrutiny, adding that citizens have a right to know the true character of those seeking to lead them.

“I don’t want to follow a man the public cannot scrutinise,” Atuejide added.

She argued that if there is credible evidence against Obi, the appropriate place to test such claims is the courtroom, where facts can be examined and verified.

Atuejide’s remarks come amid ongoing political debates and exchanges involving key figures within and around the Labour Party, as discussions over the future of opposition politics and the 2027 elections continue to gather momentum.

She stressed that transparency and accountability should apply to all political actors, regardless of party affiliation or public popularity.