• Labels him betrayer

By Chinelo Obogo

The camp of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is furious with his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Insiders within Atiku’s inner circle and within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told Daily Sun that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate feels betrayed over comments that Okowa recently made on live television where he expressed regret over his decision to run as a vice presidential candidate.

Okowa drew the ire of Atiku’s circle and the PDP when he stated on Arise TV last week that he regretted accepting to run as vice presidential candidate alongside Atiku in the 2023 elections. The former governor, who granted the live interview shortly after defecting to the All Progressives Congress, said the decision taken at the federal level by the PDP did not reflect the sentiments of his people, and that he has deeply reflected on the consequences of that choice.

“Even when we were campaigning, I realized our people were not interested in having another northerner come into power. But the decision had already been taken at the federal level by the party, and I had been nominated. Still, in retrospect, I now believe I should have gone with the will of my people.”

A well-placed source told Daily Sun that the party and Atiku himself were horrified at Okowa’s statement, especially considering that the former vice president had resisted significant pressure to pick the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate, opting instead for Okowa. Atiku’s camp believes Okowa is disguising what they describe as ‘a self-serving political move’ as patriotism and said he is undermining Atiku and the PDP to help the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, despite having benefited greatly from the PDP in the past.

They view Okowa’s actions as a betrayal, insisting to Daily Sun that he defected for personal protection and not principle. “People are totally displeased with what happened. We all agree to the fact that Damagun didn’t manage the party well and has weakened it so much that anybody can fall by the wayside because they would not have confidence. Secondly, no matter how Okowa feels, he didn’t need to go out on national television to imply that he regrets being the running mate of the party’s candidate. What he did and said is self-destructive. One of the lessons I have learned in life is that there are some things that would happen to you, but you cannot go out and start saying such things. If you do, you would be permanently irresponsible.

“We are very concerned about him because we feel that no matter the pressure he came under, he should have been able to moderate himself. He is not the type that talks anyhow; you cannot now sit in an arena where you just make careless statements. If you want to defect, do so. Don’t go running down the platform or the candidate,” the source said.

Political analyst and Atiku’s ally, Timi Frank who granted an interview recently, corroborated this view when he dismissed Okowa’s claim about his selection as running mate, insisting that the former governor was the one who actively pursued the position through lobbying and begging. According to Frank, neither Atiku nor the PDP will feel Okowa’s absence now that he has joined the APC, alleging that he was the one who pressured Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to defect along with him under the guise of “bringing his people to the center.”