Atiku’s arrogance his greatest undoing politically – Adeyanju

29 May 2026 8:36 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Deji Adeyanju

Lawyer and sociopolitical commentator, Deji Adeyanju has described 2027 presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as “arrogant”.

He stated this in a Facebook post on Friday, noting that this has been the former Vice President’s political albatross.

He also enjoined Atiku, who would be 80 in 2027, to quit running for the presidency should he fail to win in next year’s election.

“Atiku’s main undoing in politics is his arrogance. Arrogance is too much. The mallam that told him he will be president may be the reason for the excess arrogance. After 2027, if he doesn’t win, he should rest,” he said.

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SunOnline reports that Adeyanju has been a strong advocate of a united opposition, warning that a fractured opposition would be soundly trounced by incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku clinched the ADC presidential ticket earlier in the week amid protest from fellow contestants Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

This comes weeks after two political juggernauts, Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, quit the party to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

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