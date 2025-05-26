By John Ogunsemore

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said chess world record holder, Tunde Onakoya has informed him of his plan to build the world’s biggest chess institute in Nigeria.

He said this was part of his “enlightening and energising conversation” with the Founder of Chess in Slums.

Atiku stated this in an X post after hosting the Onakoya in his Abuja office on Monday.

He expressed support for Onakoya’s quest to transform the lives of underprivileged kids using chess education.

“I had a great time meeting with Tunde Onakoya, @Tunde_OD. He shared with me the inspiring journey he’s been on for the past ten years, using chess as a powerful tool to transform the lives of children in slum communities. Through his work, he’s helped many of them out of the slums and into local and international schools, using the game not just to teach, but to build critical thinking and open doors.

“Tunde also spoke passionately about his dream to build the biggest chess institute—not just in Nigeria, but in the world. One thing he said that really stuck with me was this: “Talent is universal, but opportunity is not.” I’ve committed to supporting his efforts and playing a role in bringing that vision to life,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President expressed gratitude to Onakoya for gifting him a beautiful “NeoChess x Tunde Onakoya” custom chessboard.

He described the chessboard as “proudly crafted with traditional Adire patterns” and “a true work of art”.

Atiku added, “He’s also invited me to his upcoming birthday celebration later this year, which he’s turning into a platform to bridge opportunity gaps and uplift more of our young people.

“It was an enlightening and energising conversation. Tunde is living proof of the incredible potential of our youth, especially when they’re given the right support and environment to thrive.”