Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso split weakens opposition chances — Aguocha

By Lawrence Agbo

Labour Party lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has warned that the growing fragmentation among opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general election could reduce their ability to mount a strong challenge against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC.

Speaking on ARISE News, Aguocha expressed disappointment that leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, were unable to sustain a united political front despite earlier coalition discussions.

According to him, the decision by major opposition actors to align with different political platforms may ultimately weaken their collective electoral strength.

“I would have wished that when they all went into ADC as a political family, they would have found the common space to accommodate each other. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” he said.

The lawmaker argued that the opposition appeared not to have fully learned from the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, stressing that a united front would have improved their chances in 2027.

“If you had all the major actors that were in 2023, one would have thought they would have learned something from 2023 to change some of the ways they will approach the 2027 general election,” Aguocha stated.

He maintained that opposition leaders should have been willing to make political sacrifices and rally behind a single presidential candidate instead of pursuing separate ambitions.

“Even if elections are held, there would still be one winner. I would have thought they would go further to ensure one person emerged,” he added.

Aguocha noted that the current political realignments now place the opposition at a disadvantage, warning that the divisions could hand the ruling APC an easier path in the next presidential race.

“I’ve said before that them coming apart may give an undue advantage to the incumbent president,” he said.

Despite his concerns, the Labour Party chieftain cautioned the APC against becoming complacent, insisting that public dissatisfaction and opposition momentum remain strong across the country.

“The groundswell of opposition now is far greater than it was in 2023,” he maintained.

Aguocha also dismissed suggestions that another broad opposition alliance could still emerge before the election, claiming that the various political camps and their supporters had already settled into different alignments.

“The Obidients have moved on, and Kwankwasiyya has moved on with Obi and Kwankwaso. Those staying with Atiku are comfortable where they are,” he explained.

Speaking on the Labour Party’s position, Aguocha said the party remains focused on its internal processes and upcoming primaries, while leaving the door open for possible future alliances depending on political developments.

He further insisted that the LP still possesses a clear ideological foundation centred on social justice, fairness and improved welfare for ordinary Nigerians, unlike many political parties that he accused of operating without defined principles.