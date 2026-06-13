Atiku mourns late veteran actor Kola Oyewo

13 June 2026 6:01 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Kola Oyewo

Oyewo

The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the demise of Nollywood legend and theatre scholar, Dr. Kola Oyewo, who died on Friday aged 80.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the former Vice President said he was deeply saddened by the thespian’s death.

According to him, Oyewo left an indelible mark on theatre arts and would be sorely missed by lovers of African stories worldwide.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Kola (Oyewo), a legendary thespian and scholar of African drama.

“His iconic role as King Lapite in the timeless ‘Saworoide’ immortalised his immense talent and teachings.

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“A great void has been left in Theatre Arts.

“He will be sorely missed by lovers of African stories worldwide.

“I join his family and fans in mourning this exceptional dramatist and teacher of social conscience.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

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