Atiku attended Morocco wedding, not secret 2027 political meeting — Aide

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed speculations linking his recent trip to Morocco to political meetings ahead of the 2027 general election.

Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the former presidential candidate travelled to Marrakech strictly to attend and chair a family wedding ceremony.

The clarification followed growing discussions over Atiku’s foreign engagements amid ongoing opposition coalition talks ahead of the next election cycle.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Shaibu said the former vice president presided over the wedding ceremony of Cherina and Muna Okey Ezeibe in Marrakech on Saturday.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar yesterday chaired the wedding ceremony of Cherina and Muna Okey Ezeibe in the enchanting city of Marrakech, Morocco, in what was a remarkable celebration of love, friendship, family, and African unity,” the statement read.

“The event has nothing to do with politics.”

According to Shaibu, the ceremony attracted dignitaries, family members and associates from different African countries and symbolised unity across borders.

He explained that the event held personal significance for Atiku because of his longstanding relationship with businessman Okey Ezeibe, father of the groom.

“At the heart of the celebration were the proud parents of the groom, Mr and Mrs Okey Ezeibe, who watched with immense joy as their son began a new chapter of life,” he said.

“The occasion held special significance given the longstanding friendship and enduring relationship between Okey Ezeibe and His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, a bond built over many years of mutual respect and camaraderie.”

Shaibu also disclosed that former Burkina Faso Prime Minister Lassina Zerbo, father of the bride, attended the ceremony.

According to the statement, Atiku described marriage as “a sacred institution built on love, sacrifice, patience, and mutual respect” while praying for peace and happiness for the couple.

“Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Marrakech, the ceremony was not merely the union of two individuals, but a celebration of friendship across borders, cultural harmony, and the timeless values that bind families together,” Shaibu added.