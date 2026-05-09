Arrest of Bodejo politically motivated – Campaign DG

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Alhaji Adamu Kurmi, the Director General, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo of Campaign Council has described the arrest of the Miyetti Allah National leader in Jalingo as politically motivated and urge security agencies to stop dabbling into partisan politics.

Kurmi who stated this in a statement issued in Jalingo on Saturday alleged that the mammoth crowd and enthusiasm that followed Bodejo to the All Progressives Congress (APC) party Secretariat in continuation of his buildup to the contest for Taraba Central Senatorial seat sent shivers to his opponents who quickly mobilized security agencies to silence him.

His statement reads in parts that “the Campaign Council of Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo for Senate 2027 in the Taraba Central Senatorial District hereby expresses it sadness over the unfortunate arrest of its Principal Alhaji Bello Bodejo by security agencies in Jalingo on Thursday.

“Bodejo and his entourage who successfully paid homage to the party secretariat in the state capital, Jalingo was taken away from the Blue Nile Hotel Jalingo at about 6:30 pm by plain clothes security agents suspected to from the Department of State Services (DSS) and driven to an unknown destination.

“The campaign council views this development as a violation of the aspirant’s fundamental rights and an intimidation to his outlined visitation to pay respect to state party leadership and to his supporters in the Taraba Central Senatorial District. We in the council feel that the opponents of our Principal Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo felt very intimidated by the mammoth crowd that received the aspirant from the Jalingo Airport through the city center to the APC state secretariat.

“The sophisticated and well structured procession programme of the aspirant has sent fears through the spines of his opponents but that doesn’t scare us as we are determined to bring a new lease of life to the people of Central Taraba.

Probably, it is the fear of the strength of our aspirant that made fellow competitors are exploiting every avenue to ensure that Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo is not allowed to go through due process despite the fact he has genuinely purchased, processed and returned his Intent/Nomination forms indicating his interest to contest the Senatorial Seat for Taraba Central Senatorial District.

“It should also be on record that the Thursday May 7th 2026 visit of Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo was officially communicated to all relevant security agencies in the state and acknowledged copies of receipts were obtained filed in our office. The Campaign Council wishes to appeal to the supporters of Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo within the Taraba Central Senatorial District and beyond to calm down as his legal team is not relenting in efforts to secure his immediate release to come back to Taraba and continue with his campaign and other electioneering programmes”.