From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT), a northern group, has expressed condolences to Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia and the people of Benue following the death of Joseph Akaagerger, a distinguished son of the state. Akaagerger, a former senator for Benue North-East Senatorial District and one-time Military Administrator of Katsina State, passed away at 69.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Benue State announced his passing in an official statement. In a condolence message issued on Tuesday, May 20, ATT Convener Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu said, “With heavy heart, we wish to condole with the Benue State governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia and, by extension, the good people of the state as well as the Akaagerger family.”

He noted that Akaagerger was a friend of ATT, actively participating in its events, and would be greatly missed.

Yakubu praised Akaagerger’s legacy, stating, “Akaagerger’s life exemplified the rare combination of military discipline, legal brilliance, and unwavering commitment to democratic values.”

He described the late senator as a symbol of integrity and wisdom, whose contributions transcended partisanship.

“As we bid farewell to this legal luminary, distinguished soldier, and true servant of the people, we find comfort in the legacies of unity, selfless service, and unwavering integrity he has left behind,” Yakubu added.

The statement highlighted Akaagerger’s dedication to justice, equity, and development, earning respect across political divides.

“His death is a monumental loss, not just to the Konshisha people and the Jechira bloc, but to the entire Benue State and Nigeria at large,” Yakubu said.

Born on May 5, 1956, Akaagerger served as Military Administrator of Katsina State from August 1998 to May 1999 before representing Benue North-East in the Senate from 2007 to 2011.

“We have lost a voice of reason, a pillar of wisdom, and a bridge between generations,” Yakubu concluded, praying for God to forgive Akaagerger’s shortcomings and grant his family strength.