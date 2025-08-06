By Chukwuma Umeorah

Ardova Plc has launched a nationwide promotional campaign to appreciate the loyalty of its lubricant customers with instant rewards in cash and airtime. The campaign, tagged AP Visco 2000 Instant Reward Promo, runs from August 1 to December 31, 2025, across all AP retail stations and accredited sales outlets.

According to the company, customers who purchase its range of lubricants, including Visco 2000, Super Visco Static, HD40, among others, will receive immediate value for every litre bought. A 1-litre purchase earns N200, 4 litres earn N400, while those who buy 25 litres receive N1,000. They added that the reward was redeemable instantly either as cash or airtime.

Managing Director, Ardova Plc, Moshood Olajide said, “At AP, we believe value should go beyond product performance. While our lubricants are engineered to protect and power engines across Nigeria, we are equally driven by a human mission to appreciate and uplift the people who choose us every day.”

“This promo is not just about rewards. It is about recognition. Recognition of the mechanic who insists on quality. The driver who chooses protection for their vehicle. The everyday Nigerian who believes in the strength of local excellence. With every drop of AP Lubricants, Ardova is not only fuelling engines, but also reinforcing relationships,” he added.

The company noted that its lubricants were produced using advanced technology, tested under Nigerian road conditions, and had built a reputation for reliability among mechanics and motorists alike. This promo, it said, reinforced its commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term trust.