Archbishop Martins decries rising insecurity in Nigeria

The Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Adewale Martins, has expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in the country, declaring that Nigerians have become exhausted by the persistent wave of killings, kidnappings and violent attacks.

The remarks were made on Tuesday during a Thanksgiving Mass at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos to mark the 90th birthday of the Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, alongside his 60th anniversary as a priest and 55 years as a bishop.

Speaking at the event, the Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, called on President Bola Tinubu and leaders at all levels of government to intensify efforts to restore peace and security across the country.

Martins described insecurity as the nation’s greatest challenge, saying it had continued to inflict pain on citizens.

“We are aware of the challenges facing Nigeria at this time; most significantly, the issue of insecurity is the one problem that breaks the heart of everyone here,” he said.

He lamented the continued attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminal groups, noting that reports of kidnappings, killings and displacement of communities had become daily occurrences.

“Every day we hear of people being kidnapped by so-called bandits and other criminals. We hear of soldiers being ambushed and killed, including generals; people being displaced from their homes, and even traditional rulers fleeing their domains for fear of attack. It is becoming more difficult to understand what is going on in our country,” Martins said.

According to him, the most meaningful birthday gift Nigerians could give Cardinal Okogie would be a country where citizens can live without fear.

“One great gift that can be given to him is for those who have responsibility for leading us at all levels of government to step up their efforts so that people can live in peace, sleep with both eyes closed and travel the streets without fear and anguish,” he said.

He urged governments to adequately equip and motivate security agencies, stressing that Nigerians were growing weary of the country’s deteriorating security situation.

“Security agencies need to be properly empowered to do their duties and encouraged to face the risks associated with their profession. Everyone is tired. Government at all levels and the security agencies should do more,” Martins added.

The Archbishop acknowledged ongoing engagements between the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and the federal government on the nation’s security challenges, saying the bishops had repeatedly presented their concerns directly to President Tinubu.

While recognising efforts by the government to address insecurity, he said the situation had continued to worsen despite some recorded successes.

The Thanksgiving Mass also featured glowing tributes to Cardinal Okogie, who was celebrated for his decades of service to the Church and his outspoken advocacy for justice, good governance and human rights.

Delivering the homily, the Archbishop of Benin City, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, described Okogie as a fearless defender of truth who remained vocal during periods of military dictatorship, political instability and social injustice.

According to Akubeze, the Cardinal consistently condemned corruption, abuse of power and poor governance under successive administrations while defending the dignity and rights of Nigerians.

“During the military era, he courageously opposed oppression, human rights abuses, political intimidation and the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election, refusing to remain silent despite pressures and threats,” he said.

He added that Okogie’s legacy should inspire both political and religious leaders to embrace integrity, accountability and selfless service, while urging young Nigerians to pursue success through hard work, education and perseverance.

“No nation prospers through slogans, miracles or empty promises alone. It requires productivity, responsibility and moral renewal,” Akubeze said.

The event attracted dozens of Catholic cardinals, archbishops and bishops, members of the clergy and prominent dignitaries, including former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Olayemi Cardoso, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Lagos State, Stephen Adegbite.

Pope Leo XIV, in a goodwill message delivered by the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty, congratulated Cardinal Okogie on the milestone celebrations and commended his decades of faithful service to the Church and humanity.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, described the Cardinal as a moral compass whose courage and commitment to truth had left an enduring impact on both Nigeria and the Catholic Church.

Also speaking, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, praised Okogie’s leadership, saying his tenure as CBCN president established the Church as the conscience of the nation through its unwavering commitment to truth and justice.