APP picks retired general as Abia governorship candidate

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

General Ijiomah Nwokoro Ijiomah (retd) has won the governorship ticket of the Action People’s Party (APP) through a consensus and affirmative process adopted by members of the party in the state.

Nwokoro’s emergence followed a motion moved by Hon. John Okeke Onuigbo and seconded by Chief Samuel Nwosu.

Announcing Nwokoro’s candidacy, the state chairman of the APP, Chief Larry Chimezie, said the retired Army general had fulfilled the requirements of the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution regarding the consensus and affirmative method of electing a governorship candidate.

He subsequently handed Nwokoro the party’s flag as its governorship candidate.

Responding, the APP governorship candidate commended members of the party for finding him worthy to fly its flag and described himself as a better alternative to Governor Alex Otti.

“I am a much better alternative, and I want to say it here now and hold me to it that if I become the governor of this state in 2027, you will see a very positive change.”

He recalled an incident on May 29, 2022, when the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) denied him the party’s governorship ticket and said he had predicted that the party would become a carcass after his departure.

“I want to say that I’m very grateful to God Almighty, who has kept me to endure everything to this day, that the fulfilment of my desire has come to pass.

“Here with me is my manifesto for the people of Abia. And my vision for Abia State is to transform it into a modern state with rule of law, justice and equity as the pillars of governance and humanity.”

He said his manifesto contains a 23-point agenda which, if implemented, would transform Abia State.

“I am very aware of the serious security situation facing this state. Most recently, people in Ikwuano and the neighbouring local government have been crying out about herdsmen. Even the recent event of somebody going to the farm just close by, and a herdsman jumping into the place, kidnapping the man, and the wife and the children running away.

“I’m aware. I monitor the development in this state, particularly the security aspect, 24 hours a day. And I must say that I’m not happy with what is happening in this state.

“And yet, a governor collects over N1b as a security vote, and the people of Abia State are living in fear. Fear of insecurity.”

General Nwokoro said that if elected governor, he would tackle the hunger he said has been ravaging the people of the state.

“I saw anger on the faces of people. It is the hunger that I have seen ravaging my people that I have come out so that I can feed them.”

The APP governorship hopeful said it was unfortunate that the state had received over N1.5 trillion since the current administration came into office, yet the impact of such funds was not adequately reflected in development and the lives of the people.

“There has not been any landmark development in Abia. Everything is being hacked, and propaganda has remained the order of the day, saying it is only in Abia that a kilometre of road is done with N4.4b.

“You do not compare this (Otti’s) administration with the wasted years of the PDP. You should compare this administration with those who are in government in Enugu, in Anambra, and in Imo, where real things are happening.”

Nwokoro promised Abians positive changes that they would feel directly, rather than relying on media publicity to highlight government achievements.

The APP candidate, who outlined plans for food sufficiency in the state, said, “If you give people food, they will talk about it. I am not going to be into media hype where you pay N391 million every quarter to a media outfit in Lagos so that they will tell the world you have done everything.”

He disclosed that he was ready to lay down his life once again in service to the state.

“There have been calls of duty to lay my life down, starting from the young officer’s election in 1998 in Liberia, where I fought. In 1992, I came out in Liberia, where I fought as a captain, and I have a bullet injury to show for it. In Darfur, Sudan, which is the most difficult theatre, where I was the commander of the UN sector south as well as the Nigerian contingent commander.”

He promised to do the same for the good of Abia State.