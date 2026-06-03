APC states outperforming others in governance — Bwala

By Lawrence Agbo

Presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala has argued that several states governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) are delivering stronger governance outcomes than many of their counterparts across the country.

Speaking on recent development efforts by state governments on ARISE News, Bwala said while he acknowledges the progress recorded in Abia State, available statistics indicate that Enugu State has performed better in key areas.

“I appreciate the improvements in Abia State, but Enugu is doing far better based on statistics,” he said.

The presidential aide also pointed to achievements in APC-controlled states, particularly Lagos and Borno, which he said have demonstrated effective governance through targeted interventions and measurable results.

According to him, Lagos State has made significant progress in infrastructure development, agriculture, security and environmental sanitation.

“There are APC states doing much better. What Lagos has even achieved is dealing with the infrastructure, agriculture, security, and sanitation of the state,” Bwala stated.

He further praised the administration in Borno State, noting that the state government has taken proactive steps to address security challenges and combat the resurgence of insurgent activities.

“Borno State has also demonstrated the effectiveness of its governor and piloted a counter measure to resurgence of insurgency,” he added.