APC stakeholders defend Samuel Aro’s victory after Kogi West Senatorial Primary

State executive members and local government area (LGA) chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi West Senatorial District have defended the victory of Hon. Samuel Aro following the party’s senatorial primary election held on May 18, 2026.

In a statement issued by the party stakeholders, they commended the conduct of the primary election, describing it as peaceful, transparent and in line with internal democratic processes across all wards in the district.

The statement was signed by APC state executive members and LGA party chairmen in Kogi West Senatorial District.

The members are: Aliyu Suleiman Deputy State Chairman; Emmanuel Ayo, Zonal Chairman, Kogi West; Kashim Idris, APC Chairman Lokoja LGA; Jimoh Kobere, APC Chairman, Kabba/Bunu LGA; Mohammed Abubakar, APC Chairman, Kogi LGA; Dele Olorunfemi- State Assistant Secretary; Ibrahim Sherrif- State Treasurer; Sede Jonathan- State Assistant Secretary; Adeyeye Florence, Zonal Women Leader; Buhari Lokoja- State Youth Leader; Adeyemo Olajide- APC Chairman, Mopa/Amuro LGA

They said the exercise was properly supervised by recognised party organs at national, state, local government and ward levels, adding that it ensured a level playing field for all aspirants.

According to them, Hon. Samuel Aro emerged winner of the contest after securing the majority of valid votes cast by duly accredited party members, insisting that the process reflected the will of grassroots party members.

The stakeholders also noted that before the primary election, party leaders in Kogi West had expressed reservations about the candidacy of Senator Sunday Karimi, a position they said was formally communicated to the party’s national leadership.

They urged the national leadership of the APC to officially recognise and declare Aro as the party’s candidate for the Kogi West senatorial election, warning against any attempt to alter the outcome of the primary.

The group accused unnamed political actors of attempting to undermine the result, describing such efforts as an attempt to subvert the will of party members who participated in the exercise despite challenging conditions.

They further stated that APC stakeholders in Kogi West had rejected Senator Karimi, alleging that he lacked grassroots support and political legitimacy within the district.

The stakeholders warned that any attempt to impose a different candidate could cause division within the party ahead of the general elections.

They reaffirmed their commitment to party unity and electoral success, calling on members to rally behind Aro as the “popular choice” of the people in the senatorial district.