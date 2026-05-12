From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly committee has cleared all the 24 aspirants for the party’s tickets to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly ahead of next year’s general election.

The aspirants included; the Speaker of the House, Moses Odunwa, and the Deputy Speaker, Chinedu Onah, both of whom are contesting for third tenures.

Chairman of the screening committee, Valentine Akwuba, a lawyer, told journalists in Abakaliki, on Sunday, after the screening of the aspirants, that none of them was disqualified from the primaries of the party.

“The exercise was painstaking, we left no stone unturned, as we screened every prospective aspirants; their documented qualifications, their expertise, their membership of the party, and every other thing that has to do with the instructions handed to us from the headquarters.

“We did not disqualify anybody, but we did a thorough job, and we will forward our recommendations and outcome to the party’s secretariat”, he said.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Moses Odunwa, representing Ikwo South State Constituency, who was among those cleared by the screening committee, said every aspirant must stand for primaries of the party, despite emerging consensus candidate of the APC during consultative stakeholders meeting conveyed by Governor Francis Nwifuru, last week.

He described state lawmakers as closest people to the people because they are always in the constituencies where they represent. Odunwa assured of more quality representation if elected for the third term.