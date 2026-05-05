APC rakes in N4.45b from 2 presidential, 83 guber aspirants

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raked in a whooping N4.45 billion from two presidential and over 83 governorship aspirants that purchased its expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the party’s primary this month for next year’s general elections.

The amount, which did not involve the funds it raked from thousands of aspirants seeking the tickets of the party for the State and National Assembly, came from the N200 million from the incumbent President Bola Tinubu and Stanley Osifo that purchased the presidential nomination forms and the over 83 governorship aspirants from 28 states.

There are indications that the number of aspirants and the amount haul may, however increase following the extension of the deadline for the sale of nomination forms.

The number of the governorship aspirants had surprisingly increased despite the speculated automatic tickets given to the incumbent governors or the tenure tied governors anointing aspirants.

Out of the 17 first-term governors, 13 may likely contest unopposed due to the significant wave of internal consensus, to effectively make their May 21 primaries mere affirmation.

The governors on the affirmation waiting list include: Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom); Bassey Otu (Cross River); Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Peter Mbah (Enugu); Umar Namadi (Jigawa); Uba Sani (Kaduna); Abba Yusuf (Kano); Dikko Umaru Radda (Katsina); Nasir Idris (Kebbi); Umar Bago (Niger); Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

The information gathered at the Abuja Continental Hotels, venue for the purchase, collection/submission secretariat of nomination forms revealed that the competition is fiercest in Kwara State, which boasts the highest number of aspirants numbering 15 jostling for the ticket.

Other states with high-interest aspirants for governorship include Adamawa (eight aspirants); Oyo and Yobe (six aspirants each); Bauchi and Nasarawa (five aspirants each); Abia and Taraba (four aspirants each); Gombe and Lagos (three aspirants each) while Borno and Ogun have two aspirants each.

According to sources within the party, while Lagos State appeared to be settling for a unified consensus option, the incumbent governor of Benue state, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia may face stiff contest from aspirants who rejected the consensus arrangement before this week’s brokering of peace.

To confirm the resolve and readiness of the aspirants for a fierce contest, Mathias Byuan, a contender in Benue, had dismissed the idea of a smooth ride for the incumbent, noting: “The governor and I will test the ground. If he is popular, let him win. If I am popular, I will win. Mr. President has said people should go and test their popularity.”

He was not alone in that determination to engage in a battle as governorship aspirants in many other states are ready to fight either the incumbent or their anointed aspirants.

In Yobe, for instance, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, made it clear in a chat with newsmen after submitted his nomination forms, that he will not step down for a predetermined candidate anointed aspirant of Governor Mai Mala-Buni.

According to him; “I have not seen where any consensus has taken place. I have not participated in any consensus meeting, and I have not agreed to support anybody. I have the passion, the credibility, and the attitude needed to lead Yobe.”

Similarly, his sentiment was reechoed by Kashim Musa Tumsah, another Yobe aspirant, who said that: “The people desire change and they have asked for something different. That is why we are contesting.”

In Nasarawa, the race may take a historic dimension as Dr. Fatima Abdullahi, the state’s sole female governorship aspirant, who expressed readiness for a “direct primary” battle.

“It is disheartening that since 1999 till date, no woman has governed any state as a governor,” Mrs. Abdullahi said adding that she is comfortable with the grassroots-led direct primary format.