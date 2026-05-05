APC: Panic hits Zaura camp as Shekarau gears up for Senate

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Panic is mounting in the camp of Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Kano Central Senatorial District, amid indications that former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau may join the race.

Daily Sun gathered that Zaura, who hails from Ungogo LGA of the state, had been confident of clinching the ticket until the recent defection of Mallam Shekarau to the APC.

Insiders told Daily Sun that Shekarau is being encouraged to seek the ticket as an antidote to the overwhelming influence of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the central district of the state.

‘Only Shekarau, sincerely speaking, AA Zaura, despite his huge financial war-chest, is no match to Kwankwaso in this district and fielding him will be a very costly mistake as Kwankwaso will run him down in seconds”.

In the meantime, some youths in the area who are overtly sympathetic to Zaura have openly appealed to Shekarau not to accept calls to join the race.

The youths, led by Inyass Mohammed Auwal, also faulted moves to hand the ticket to Shekarau automatically, describing it as a betrayal of Zaura’s sacrifice, commitment and dedication to the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano, they argued that the principle of fairness demanded that loyalty be rewarded. “To bypass a loyalist who has invested so much in the party in favour of a newcomer, regardless of his status, would send a damaging signal that the party does not value consistency nor sacrifice,” they stated.

The spokesperson for Zaura’s campaign organisation could not be reached for comment, while Sule Yau Sule, spokesperson for Shekarau, admitted that his principal was being urged to join the race.