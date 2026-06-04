​An APC chieftain and a party stakeholder in Delta State, Chief Mrs. Grace Akwaba, has cautioned Governor Sheriff Oborevwori against what she described as the continued imposition of candidates and concentration of political influence in the hands of a few individuals, warning that such actions could hurt the APC in future elections.

​In a strongly-worded statement, Chief Akwaba alleged that a key political figure, identified only as Mugabe, had wielded significant influence over political appointments and candidate selections across the state, often overriding broader party interests.

According to her, several political decisions, including nominations for elective positions, were allegedly influenced by personal loyalties rather than grassroots support.

​She warned that if the current political strategy continues, the APC could struggle to secure a strong presence in the Delta State House of Assembly, predicting that the party may win fewer than seven seats. She cited instances involving former and serving political office holders, claiming that recommendations and local political realities were ignored in favour of preferred candidates.

​The APC chieftain argued that the approach had created dissatisfaction among party members and supporters, particularly in Delta North, where she said many stakeholders feel sidelined. She recalled a previous decision in which a political appointee was reportedly asked to resign because members of the same family were not expected to occupy multiple positions at the same time.

​While questioning why similar standards were not being applied in other political appointments and elective positions, Chief Grace Akwaba alleged that some influential political families continue to enjoy multiple opportunities within the state’s political structure.

​The stakeholder further advised Governor Oborevwori to build a broader political base and strengthen relationships across different blocs within the APC, rather than relying on a narrow circle of political allies.

​She specifically urged the governor to respect the political influence and electoral support enjoyed by Senator Ned Nwoko in Delta North, arguing that collaboration rather than rivalry would better serve the party’s interests ahead of future elections. The comments add to growing discussions within Delta APC over party leadership, candidate selection and the need to maintain unity as political realignments continue across the state.