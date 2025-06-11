From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not make any mistake endorsing President Bola Tinubu insisting that he deserves a second term.

Senator Kalu made this known when he spoke to journalists at his country home, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area.

When asked whether it was not too early to endorse the president for a second tenure, the former Abia State governor said going by what Tinubu has done in the past two years, he was supposed to have been endorsed earlier than now.

“The question whether the endorsement was not early is out of the way. To me, that endorsement was belated, it was supposed to have come earlier.

“By that endorsement, APC only told Mr. President it will fully support him if he decides to run for a second term and I don’t think the party is left with any other choice.”

Kalu said President Tinubu has done well in the last two years to deserve going for a second tenure to complete some of the laudable projects he has started for the southeast and other parts of the country.

“President Tinubu was prepared for governance, and I am confident that the economy of the country will bounce back as the President works assiduously to ensure that naira regains value.

“The economy needs time to bounce back. The President is working to ensure that the economy bounces back.

“Petroleum subsidy is a big scam. No President or governor wants its citizens to suffer. The President knows people are suffering and that is why he is doing all he can to ensure that life becomes bearable for Nigerians.”

On his recent visit to Governor Alex Otti and the perceived disunity among members of the APC in Abia, the former Senate Chief Whip disclosed that the governor was right when he said the present government was using his template to work.

The former governor added that whatever statement he made during the visit to Otti was personal as an elder statesman and former governor of the state.

On the chances of his party in 2027, Kalu affirmed that APC is united and strong to produce the governor of the state, stressing that it would only require hard work to achieve that.

“APC is strong in Abia. Like I said in my interview, I am ready to lay down my life for the party. I am a member of the party and a strong one at that. I am APC to the core. That’s why APC is strong in Abia North.

“Our party will work hard to deliver the President in the state. We have done it in the past and we will do it again in 2027.”

He called for total support for the president to deliver on his promises.