APC clears Governor Lawal for second term in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Governor Dauda Lawal for re-election in the 2027 governorship poll in Zamfara State.

The governor was cleared by the ruling party’s screening committee, headed by the National Chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, in Abuja on Friday.

Last Tuesday, 5 May 2026, a delegation led by the Zamfara State SSG, Abubakar Nakwada, returned Governor Lawal’s completed Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to the APC screening committee in Abuja.

Governor Lawal was earlier endorsed as the sole candidate for the governorship slot by APC stakeholders in Zamfara State.

At a meeting held on 25 April 2026, the stakeholders also endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 elections.

The endorsement was announced at a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The meeting brought together party leaders from across the state, including four former governors: Ahmed Yarima, Mahmuda Shinkafi, Abdulaziz Yari and Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Also at the meeting were elected officials, elders and representatives of youth and women’s groups from across the state.