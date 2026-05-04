From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the House of Assembly election in Ilaje State Constituency 1 of Ondo State, Taiwo Samuel Ilawole, has withdrawn from the race.

The development, he said, followed the decision of the party and that of the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to field a consensus candidate for the House of Assembly election in the constituency.

Ilawole, in a statement, said his withdrawal from the race was in line with his respect for the party and its leadership, adding that he honoured the party’s decision as a loyal party man.

He, therefore, pledged his total support for the consensus candidate of the party in the constituency, Oris Igbayesmore, who is now the sole candidate of the APC for Ilaje Constituency 1

“In line with the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to adopt the consensus mode of primary election for Ilaje Constituency 1 and the subsequent adoption of the immediate past Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Youth Affairs, Oris Igbayesmore, as the sole candidate of the party, I, Taiwo Samuel Ilawole, aspirant for the Ilaje Constituency 1 State House of Assembly seat, hereby, publicly affirm my full compliance and unwavering support.

“After due consultation with my teeming supporters, stakeholders and the good people of Ilaje Constituency 1, we have resolved to abide by the decision of the Governor, whom we respect as the leader of our great party in Ondo State.

“This consensus arrangement underscores the APC’s commitment to unity, peace and victory at the polls.

“We pledge to mobilise our structures, resources and networks to ensure that APC wins across board in Ilaje Constituency 1 and Ondo State. Our collective goal remains continued development, youth empowerment and prosperity of our constituency under the progressive leadership of the APC,” Ilawole added.