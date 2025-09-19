From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has elected bishops for the 15 newly created dioceses across the country.

A statement from the church indicated that the election was conducted by the House of Bishop at its Episcopal Synod on Thursday, 18th September 2025, at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesha, Ado-Ekiti, in Ekiti Diocese.

The new bishops are the diocese of Irele/Ese-Odo (Venerable Samuel Ogunmiluyi); Diocese of Ekiti South (Venerable Francis Bankole); Diocese of Kalabari (Venerable Boma Briggs); Diocese of Lagos South West (Venerable Dr. Adewole Ajayi); Diocese of Omoku (Venerable Richard N. Okpara); Diocese of Ozoro (Venerable Dr. Benjamin Idume).

“Missionary Diocese of Idanre (Venerable Bode Otenaike); Missionary Diocese of Ikom (Venerable David Michson); Missionary Diocese of Keffi (Venerable Dr. Paul Dajur); Missionary Diocese of Nasarawa (Venerable Dr. Luka B. Allu); Missionary Diocese of Ogoja (Venerable Ifeanyi Akunna); Missionary Diocese of Oyo South (Venerable Dr. Ebenezer Familoni); Missionary Diocese of Oyun (Venerable Solomon Adewumi); Missionary Diocese of Takum (Rev’d Canon Rika G. Ibrahim); Missionary Diocese of Zuru (Venerable Dr. Ayuba Kanta).

Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, called on all faithful to pray and support these newly created dioceses and elected servants of God and their families as they go into their new places of assignment at a time like this, after all the due processes, training and consecration are concluded.

He also called on the newly elected fathers in God to continually seek God’s face for direction and for the power of God in the new roles God has given to them.

The Primate added that the inauguration of new dioceses and enthronement of the Bishops-elect will be announced in the days ahead.

He concluded by adding that the consecration of the newly elected bishops will be held on the 9th of November, 2025, in Abuja.