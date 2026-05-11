Anambra politics 2027 and beyond: Unknotting knotty issues

By Chekwube Nzomiwu

Just two months into the second tenure of Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, it might seem too early to start discussions around the next governorship transition in our dear State. However, ahead of the 2027 general elections cycle, I do not consider it out of place to begin early to unknot some knotty issues in Anambra politics, which may also affect the next governorship contest, if not appropriately addressed.

One of such issues is the decades-long religious dichotomy pervading political affairs in the state. This dichotomy without a doubt gave rise to the prevailing political domination by the Roman Catholics, leaving the Anglicans and other Protestants holding the short end of the stick.

Since the exit of late Chinwoke Mbadinuju of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a protestant, from office as Governor of Anambra State in 2003, Catholics have produced four successive governors, namely, Dr. Chris Ngige, Mr. Peter Obi, Chief Willie Obiano and the incumbent, Professor Soludo. Apart from Ngige who was Governor on the platform of PDP for 34 months, the rest came to power on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Besides the governorship, Catholics have also produced majority of the National Assembly members within the same period. For instance, the three Senators from Anambra State in the 10th Senate, Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) and Emma Nwachukwu (Anambra South) are Catholics, so also majority of members of the House of Representatives.

Granted that the religious dichotomy in the “Agbaenu” area (known as Anambra today) dated back to the advent of Christianity in Igboland, and outlived the Eastern Region in the 1950s and 1960s, East Central States and Old Anambra State, it became deeply entrenched in Anambra politics in this Fourth Republic. By the end of Soludo’s second term in March 2030, the Catholics must have ruled Anambra State for 27 years uninterrupted, representing a generation (covering a 25-year lifespan), according to modern sociological definitions, prior to the advent of the Gen Z.

Luckily, Professor Soludo, unlike some of his predecessors, placed religious dichotomy in the backseat in state affairs. Without mincing words, Peter Obi was the major culprit. Willie Obiano simply followed his footsteps.

Under Obi and Obiano, Catholics held all the sensitive positions in government. The headship of all state health and educational institutions, became the exclusive preserve of the Catholics. If a protestant became the head of any of the institutions by happenstance, it only took a very short time to get the person replaced with a Catholic.

Those looking for a job in any of the state institutions were required to indicate the denomination that they belonged. Same applied to students seeking for admission into state-owned tertiary institutions. It was that bad until Soludo came and things started taking a turn for the better.

During Soludo’s first tenure, Anglicans and other Protestants held very sensitive positions in government. They headed some state owned health and educational institutions. There was religious balance in government.

Professor Soludo took oath of office for a second term on March 17 this year, marking the consolidation of his “Solution” administration. A few days ago, he submitted the list of commissioners for his new cabinet to the Anambra State House of Assembly, alongside their portfolios. Non-Catholics among them were given choice portfolios.

However, the fact that no Anglican or protestant has presided over the affairs of Anambra State as Governor for almost two and half decades and counting, calls for concern. This “sore point” is deliberately avoided in any conversation in Anambra State, since it causes discomfort, annoyance and tension in certain quarters. For how long are we going to avoid this discussion?

In terms of presence, results of health-related surveys indicate that Anglicans, otherwise known as CMS (Church Missionary Society) and other Protestants, constitute a substantial percentage of the population of Anambra State. Historically, the CMS established its first mission in Onitsha in 1857 and evangelized in Eastern Nigeria for about 27 years before the Roman Catholics came in 1884. These facts are in public domain.

So, I do not think that there is any basis for the political domination in Anambra State, which other South East states are gradually copying. Igbos are known for commonality and inclusionary ethos. A major Igbo philosophy is “onye aghana nwanne ya,” meaning that no one should abandon his brother/sister.

When Peter Obi ran for presidency on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, all Igbos in Nigeria, irrespective of religious affiliation, voted for him en mass. Ironically, in Anambra State where Peter Obi hails from, you must be a Roman Catholic for you to become the Governor, Senator or member of the House of Representatives. This is quite disheartening.

We must no longer shy away from discussing this issue of religious dichotomy in Anambra, more so, now that we are approaching the 2027 general elections. Political domination threatens our existence as a critical part of the Igbo nation. The other Igbo speaking states look up to Anambra State.

Besides, Anambra is the indisputable “Light of the Nation.” The area known today as Anambra State produced the first indigenous Governor General of Nigeria, the first Senate President and the first President of Nigeria, all in the person of late Dr. Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe, Owelle of Onitsha, an Anglican.

Anambra produced the second Senate President and the first Acting President of Nigeria, in the person of late Nwafor Orizu from Nnewi, an Anglican. All these happened between the time of Nigeria’s Independence in 1960 and the truncation of the First Republic by the military in 1966.

At the beginning of the Second Republic in 1979, Anambra State produced the first Vice President of Nigeria, late Chief Dr. Alex Ekwueme, equally an Anglican. In the same Second Republic, Anambra State produced the Speaker of the House of Representatives, late Rt. Hon. Edwin Ume-Ezeoke. He was a Catholic.

During the truncated Third Republic, Anambra State produced the Speaker of the House of Representatives, late Chief Agunwa Anaekwe, also a Catholic. In the Fourth Republic, Anambra State produced another Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, who was a Catholic.

The other day, I heard Peter Obi celebrating the appointment of Senator Tony Nwoye as the Senate Minority Whip. “How are the mighty fallen…?”

As we approach the 2027 general elections, we must put religious dichotomy and consequent prolonged political domination in Anambra State on the front burner, much as we talk about zoning and power rotation in the state and at the national level. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Anglicans and other Protestants deserve Senatorial and House of Representatives seats.

Beyond 2027, Anglicans and other Protestants should be given the opportunity to produce the next Governor of Anambra State after the tenure of Professor Soludo in 2030. I rest my case.

• Dr. Nzomiwu MNIPR, a commentator on national and international issues, writes via [email protected]