Anambra LP elects N’Assembly candidates

The Labour Party, Anambra State Chapter, has concluded its primary elections for the 2027 general elections, producing candidates for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

According to a statement released to journalists in Awka, yesterday, the Chairman of the state’s Labour Party, Peter Okoye, said the exercise, which was conducted through the Option A4 voting system, witnessed strong participation by members, delegates, aspirants and stakeholders.

Okoye said the exercise was peaceful, transparent and reflected the party’s commitment to internal democracy and grassroots participation.

He assured the candidates that the leadership and members of the party would work hard to secure victory for them during the 2027 general elections. He added that the candidates were duly ratified and affirmed by the majority of members and delegates at a special nomination congress conducted in accordance with the Constitution of the Labour Party, the Electoral Act 2026, and the Labour Party Electoral Guidelines 2026.

He said, “We expressed joy that the exercise was peaceful and transparent and reflected the party’s commitment to internal democracy and grassroots participation. “The exercise was conducted through the ‘Option A4’ voting system, and it witnessed strong participation by our members, delegates, aspirants, and stakeholders.

“We assure our candidates that the leadership and members of the party will work hard to secure victory for all of them during the 2027 general elections.”

Those elected as senatorial and House of Representatives candidates are Venerable Tochukwu Ikezue for Anambra Central Senatorial District; Chief Ikenna Okafor for Nnewi North Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency; Mrs Ifeoma Obiokoye for Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency; and Ujunwa Onyekachi for Awka North and South Federal Constituency.

Declaring the candidates winners, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Returning Officer for the primaries, Mr Iduma-Christian Mayor, said the candidates contested the primaries as sole aspirants of the party.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The party’s candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Venerable Tochukwu Ikezue, while thanking INEC for monitoring the exercise, explained that if elected in the 2027 general elections, he would tackle the erosion menace ravaging the senatorial zone, empower many of his constituents, and run an accessible and inclusive leadership.