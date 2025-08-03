From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe has urged the supporters of African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Onitsha North I State Constituency bye election to stop playing politics with death of Hon. Justice Azuka.

Azuka, LP member representing Onitsha North I Constituency was kidnapped in December 2024 and murdered by the abductors, and his wife, Justina is seeking to be elected for the same position under the platform of ADC on August 16 bye election which APGA equally filed another female candidate to battle for.

But Obigwe in a statement issued on Sunday said Azuka’s widow ought to be mourning the unfortunate demise of her ” husband and looking after their children but she has unfortunately abdicated that responsibility to be chasing shadows in the guise of contesting the August 16th bye election.”

He argued that it was sacrilegious for any man to make the woman not to focus her attention in taking care of the kids Azuka left behind for her.

“If actually Tony Nwoye, Idu Emeka and others pushing Justina Azuka to contest the August 16th bye election care about her welfare and that of Azuka’s children, they will raise between 50 to 100million naira and give to her to go into any business of her choice that will empower her for life and put her in a position that she will be able to look after herself and that of her children.

“In my opinion, politics can be likened to a gambling game. But one thing I know for sure is that if she did not win, they will abandon her and that is when the cobwebs covering Justina Azuka eyes will clear from her eyes. They should stop dragging her around in the name of politics and allow her to live up to the expectations of her late husband in the person of Justice Azuka,” he added.

Obigwe cited the scenario that played out after the demise of Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah where the wife refused overtures made to her to join the murky water of politics and said Justice Azuka’s wife should have toed the same path,

“When ifeanyi Ubah died, his colleagues in the Senate led by Akpabio and Ali Ndume wooed his wife to throw her hat into the Senate race ring to take over the seat of his late husband but she refused and told them to allow her concentrate in taking care of their children.

“Hon Azuka’s wife should have done the same thing instead of allowing Senator Nwoye to be making his husband to be turning in his grave by dragging her up and down in the name of politics. She made a very bad decision that she will end up regretting after August 16th.

Using the unfortunate death of Azuka to be playing sympathy politics is a sacrilegious sin on the part of Nwoye, Idu and other of their cohorts” he stated,