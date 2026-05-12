Anambra begins crackdown on suspected fake pastors

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has revealed an ongoing crackdown on “fake pastors” in the state who exploit the vulnerable by preaching the gospel of “salvation without the cross”.

The governor, who revealed this when he spoke at an event in Awka, disclosed that some of the fake pastors are already in custody and confessing.

The governor called on religious leaders to embody the courage required for societal transformation, insisting that government and the church must prioritise the right path for societal development.

Governor Soludo specifically highlighted the success of the Anambra Burial Law, noting that by eliminating expensive pomp and pageantry display, the state is ensuring a “befitting living and decent burial” for its citizens.

He noted that a new Anambra is in the offing, which must be clean and clear of such deception, reiterating that his administration is reinforcing the church’s teaching that hard work pays and not the preaching of easy wealth other way round.

“The action forms part of our mission to build a new Anambra, free from deception and social vices. We remain committed to keeping the state clean and clear of practices that weaken our social values”, Soludo said.

The governor urged political leaders and Nigerians to show courage in pursuing reforms, stressing that leadership must favour what is right. Soludo commended the Catholic Diocese of Awka for promoting the common good and resisting societal decay.