…Says people see govt as fraud, politicians as dishonest

With the Anambra State governorship election barely six months away, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chief George Muoghalu has reiterated that Governor Charles Soludo should vacate the seat to allow a better leader to take over.

Chief Muoghalu who spoke to journalists at his Uruagu Nnewi home yesterday said he is coming prepared to change the narrative and erase negative impression people have had about governance and politicians.

He said that what Governor Soludo thought he had achieved in education, security and other areas still have much to be desired following conspicuous gaps here and there, according to him.

Chief Muoghalu disclosed that when his manifesto is released to flag off campaign in the coming months that Anamabra people would know how prepared he is.

“A lot of things are left undone in Anambra State. When people say Soludo is doing this or that, I wonder where those things are happening. You mentioned Operation Udo Ga-Achi, a security outfit. Is it the same people killing those they are supposed to protect? The other time a woman was shut in Nnewi.

“When we talk about security, to what extent has the Governor taken care of the welfare of those security operatives? To what extent have you ensured adequate security when you neglect intelligence gathering, when you have not invested in technology to secure the state?

“I can draw an analogy about this much talked about security. In a room that is very dark, if you bring in candlelight, that is light. If you bring in 40 watts electric bulb that is light, and if you bring in a floodlight, everywhere will be illuminated, there will be light everywhere.

“So, the matter is what level of illumination are you looking for. I’m not saying they are idle, I’m not saying they are not doing anything. But what I’m saying is that much more can obviously be done.

“Look at their investment in security vehicles which break down left, right, front and back. How many of those vehicles are equipped with communication gadgets to fight crime? Those security people are risking their lives serving us and to what extent are you taking care of their welfare?

“Do you know that if a policeman dies today, the next day his family vacates the barracks. Why can’t you provide insurance coverage that can provide accommodation for his family for life? Why can’t you provide an insurance to cover his children’s education when he is not there because he died on duty doing what you cannot do? So, there is a lot to be done under security,” the LP standard bearer said.

Chief Muoghalu said people talked about free education, which Soludo provided at the lower rung of the ladder. He asked what happened to the upper rung? (apparently referring to higher institutions).

He said Soludo could have extended free education to other levels given that Anambra State had resources to cover the cost.