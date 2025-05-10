The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is ongoing at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, with Lisabi: The Uprising stealing the show by winning three major awards.

The 11th edition of the popular event celebrates the best in African movies and television, featuring renowned stars, veterans, and new faces in the industry.

Below are the nominees and winners in the list released so far:

Best Costume Design

Winner: Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi
Nominees:

  • Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji
  • House Of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu
  • Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji
  • Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke

Best Makeup

Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Nominees:

  • Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo
  • Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo
  • Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred
  • Suspicion — Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
  • Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Art Direction

Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising
Nominees:

  • Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
  • Christmas In Lagos
  • Farmer’s Bride
  • Seven Doors
  • The Man Died

Best Sound/Sound Design

Winner: Suspicion
Nominees:

  • Inkabi
  • Seven Doors
  • Freedom Way
  • Lisabi: The Uprising
  • Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds

Best Editing

Winner: Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
Nominees:

  • Christmas In Lagos — Martini Akande
  • Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
  • Soft Love — Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane
  • Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
  • Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede

Best Writing TV Series 

Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka — WINNER

  • Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi
    Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola
    Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada
    Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu
    Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara
    Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Best Writing in a Movie

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — WINNER

  • The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
    Skeleton Coast     — Omolola Lamikanra
    Phoenix Fury     — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
    A Ghetto Love Story     — Victoria Eze
    House of Ga’a     — Tunde Babalola
    Christmas In Lagos     — Jadesola Osiberu

 