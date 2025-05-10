The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is ongoing at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, with Lisabi: The Uprising stealing the show by winning three major awards.
The 11th edition of the popular event celebrates the best in African movies and television, featuring renowned stars, veterans, and new faces in the industry.
Below are the nominees and winners in the list released so far:
Best Costume Design
Winner: Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi
Nominees:
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji
- House Of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji
- Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke
Best Makeup
Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Nominees:
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo
- Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo
- Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred
- Suspicion — Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
- Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy
Best Art Direction
Winner: Lisabi: The Uprising
Nominees:
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
- Christmas In Lagos
- Farmer’s Bride
- Seven Doors
- The Man Died
Best Sound/Sound Design
Winner: Suspicion
Nominees:
- Inkabi
- Seven Doors
- Freedom Way
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds
Best Editing
Winner: Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
Nominees:
- Christmas In Lagos — Martini Akande
- Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
- Soft Love — Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
- Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede
Best Writing TV Series
Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka — WINNER
- Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi
Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada
Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu
Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara
Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga
Best Writing in a Movie
Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — WINNER
- The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra
Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze
House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola
Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu