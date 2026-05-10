AMVCA: Kanayo O. Kanayo condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has called for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa, urging Africans to embrace unity and protect one another across the continent.

The actor made the appeal on Saturday while receiving the Industry Merit Award at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Kanayo dedicated the award to actors, producers and crew members across Africa, while reflecting on the sacrifices made by pioneers of the movie industry.

“This is for Africa, for everyone who works as cast and crew. Even before 1992, many of us are no longer in good health, many have returned to their villages, and many have passed on,” he said.

“Sometimes, when you stand on a stage like this, you ask yourself, ‘What have I done to still be alive?’ Yes, I have made a lot of sacrifices.”

The veteran actor also appealed to French media company Canal+ to continue supporting African entertainment, describing the industry as one of the few platforms uniting the continent.

“I want to extend a hand of friendship to Canal+, please keep this going. This is one thing that unites the whole of Africa,” he added.

Kanayo, however, expressed sadness over the recurring attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, insisting that Africans should not feel unsafe in fellow African countries.

“On this note, I am not happy about what is going on in South Africa today. Let us lend our voices against xenophobia in South Africa. We are not happy,” he said.

“As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa.”