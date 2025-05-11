By Seyi Babalola

Uriel Oputa, the Big Brother Naija reality show star, has revealed why she did not win best dressed at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

BBNaija Liquorose Afije won the Best Dressed Female award at the 2025 AMVCA, while Nigerian actor and TV personality Prince Nelson won Best Dressed Male.

Each winner earned a cash award of N1 million.

However, reacting to the development, Uriel Oputa in an Instagram post Saturday night claimed that she lost the Best Dressed Female award to Liquorose due to her lateness to the event.

While insisting that her outfit was elegant, she wrote; “This is not to knock anyone’s design. Everyone looked stunning.

“But let be honest, the only reason I didn’t win best dressed is because I was not there on time. Nobody can tell me my dress didn’t eat”.

The 2025 AMVCA awards, held on Saturday, May 10, attracted a star-studded audience that included BBNaija stars, top entertainment figures, and significant dignitaries.