Ameen, Krizbeatz reveal why they rejected Davido’s offer to fund music video

By Philip Nwosu

Music executive Ameen and acclaimed producer Krizbeatz have revealed that they once turned down an offer from Afrobeats star Davido to sponsor one of their music videos during the early stages of their careers.

The duo disclosed this in a recent interview, explaining that the decision was driven by a desire to maintain ownership, creative independence and long-term control of their brand.

According to Ameen, the formative years of the Afrobeats movement presented many opportunities capable of shaping the direction of emerging artistes permanently.

While acknowledging that Davido’s gesture came from genuine support and belief in their sound, he said they deliberately chose to build their careers on their own terms.

“We were intentional about ownership,” Ameen said during the interview. “At that stage, we wanted to understand the value of controlling our creative direction, our brand, and our business.”

Krizbeatz also stressed the importance of long-term thinking in the entertainment industry, noting that many upcoming creatives focus mainly on immediate exposure without considering the future implications of funding arrangements and partnerships.

The revelation has since sparked discussion on social media about independence and ownership in the music industry, particularly within the rapidly expanding Afrobeats scene, where mentorships, collaborations and celebrity co-signs often help shape careers.

Fans and industry observers praised the duo for their foresight, describing ownership and brand control as increasingly important in modern entertainment.

Over the years, both Ameen and Krizbeatz have built strong reputations in African music, with Krizbeatz becoming known for producing several hit records across the continent.

Observers say their story reflects a lesser-discussed aspect of Afrobeats culture: the strategic business decisions behind the glamour and fame associated with the industry.

As Afrobeats continues to gain global recognition, the experience of Ameen and Krizbeatz is being viewed as a reminder that discipline, patience and ownership can be just as important as talent and visibility in building lasting success.