From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Tensions are rising within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as youths from the City Centre Ward of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) protested remarks by party chieftain Musa Ali.

At a recent stakeholders’ meeting at the PDP State Secretariat, Ali allegedly claimed he could win the upcoming Area Council elections without the youth wing’s involvement. This sparked outrage among young party members.

Rowland Isiramen, PDP City Centre Ward Chairman, urged calm and highlighted the youth’s vital role. “The party cannot succeed without your involvement. We hear your concerns, and I assure you that they will be addressed accordingly,” Isiramen told journalists.

Youth leader Moses Eze expressed frustration: “We are the ones mobilising, canvassing, and energising the base. To be told we are not needed is a slap in the face,” he noted.

Felix Mansaw, another youth leader, warned of electoral risks. “Alienating the youth vote could turn the tide against the PDP, especially if opposition parties seize the opportunity,” he said.

The protesters plan a peaceful demonstration at the PDP Secretariat on Friday, May 16, demanding an apology from Ali and recognition of the youth wing’s importance.