From Romanus Ugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has signalled its intent to take control of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This ambition was evident at the “Abuja Unity Rally” held on Thursday at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, where the party formally welcomed Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), along with his councillors and thousands of supporters from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) across all six area councils.

APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, joined by the National Working Committee (NWC), serving and former ministers, and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, received the defectors. Ganduje declared that “more than 60 per cent of residents in the FCT are now in the ruling party.” He added, “As part of that Renewed Hope Agenda, we have started seeing that FCT will be converted to APC. Today we have a great political giant, we have the chairman of AMAC which is the most popular local government in the FCT.”

Ganduje noted the scale of defections: “The chairman with all his elected councilors, with all his appointed councilors, with all the politicians from PDP, they have decided to come to our great party, the APC. He has come with his thousands of supporters. Also, we have decampees from Bwari Area Council. We have decampees from Kuje Area Council, we have decampees from Abaji Area Council, we have decampees from Kwali Area Council, we have decampees from Gwagwala Area Councils. What remains now, almost all the politicians, all the people, more than 60 per cent of the FCT is now APC.”

He predicted electoral success, stating, “With the latest political development, the ruling party is set to produce the only Senator for the FCT, two members of the House of Representatives and all area councils chairmen in the territory.”

Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, speaking for APC governors, declared, “President Bola Tinubu will, overwhelmingly, be re-elected to continue with the good work he is doing for the country.” He urged party unity, saying, “All the Area Councils will be APC, it is just a little time that will take. Let me commend our national chairman, let me commend the state chairman of FCT, Alhaji Usman for all the wonderful job he’s being doing.” Bello added, “Come 2027, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” and called for reconciliation within the party to ensure victory.

FCT APC Chairman Abdulmalik Usman vowed to intensify efforts to secure the nation’s capital. “The party under my leadership will redouble its efforts towards ensuring that the ruling party takes over the nation’s capital ahead of 2027 general election,” he said.

Minister of Special Duties Zaphania Jisalo praised President Tinubu’s inclusivity. “He is a living testimony of the President commitment towards the empowerment of Abuja indigene since he is an integral member of the federal executive council (FEC),” Jisalo stated, highlighting Tinubu’s appointments of FCT indigenes.

Minister of State for FCT Hajia Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure urged voters to support the APC, saying it is “living no stone unturned in uplifting their well being.” The rally underscored the APC’s growing influence, with defections from AMAC, Bwari, Kuje, Abaji, Kwali, and Gwagwalada area councils.