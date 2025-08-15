By Bolaji Okunola

Organizer of the inaugural Bet9ja Ibeju-Lekki Cup, has declared readiness ahead of the 22 teams tourney billed to kick-off August 23, 2025 at Ibeju, Lagos.

This was revealed by Executive Director, Bet9ja, Alberto Cuomo and company’s Senior Marketing Manager, Jennifer Olatunji at the competition draws and trophy presentation which took place during the week.

According to Olatunji, the grassroots soccer competition which was aim to re-unite youths and soccer enthusiasts in the environment, will serve as one of Bet9ja corporate civic responsibility. She however hinted the tourney will help lights-up the community while she unveiled prize money scheduled for winners and outstanding players.

In her words: We at Bet9ja are very passionate and supportive when it comes to community development project. As you all know, one of the thing we love to support is football. As we look further to the championship, we hope our project and relationship will not end here. I hope we continue to do wonderful things capable of bringing smile to the community. “ I can assure you all we’ve put together prizes we’ll be giving the winners and exceptional talents. The champion will be walking away with the whopping sum of N500,000, while the first runner-up will be getting a sum of N300,000. The second runner up will bag N200,000 and exceptional goalkeeper will pocket N30,000. Best supports club and best coach will charts away N50,000 each while tourney most valuable player will pocket N20,000,’ Olatunji declared.

In a similar vein, Alberto Coumo, described the championship as an eye opener and platform for rising stars in the community. He further disclosed the soccer fiesta will help re-unite the youths regardless of their status while stating lots of opportunity are in offings for participants.

“ Distinguish press and community leaders, on behave of Bet9ja, it is an honour to be here today as we set to kick-off this grassroots football tournament. This is a celebration of raw talent and determination. In Nigeria, grassroots development is a major game which serve as eye opener to various teams. We ventured into this with the aim of bringing people together, regardless of their age and status. The tourney is an important one for upcoming footballers who have been craving for opportunity to showcase their talent in order to reach the next level and I bet you all, Bet9ja won’t relent in making this come to past. We believe in the future of Nigeria sports, that’s why we see this as one of our corporate social responsibility,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chairman, organising committee, Victor Akinmoyo, declared all hands are on deck to ensure the tourney is been stage successfully as he unveiled Bogije Primary School and The Okun axis, Ibeju as major venue of the championship.