Alimosho councillors forum endorses re-election of Tinubu, Adebule, others, backs Hamzat guber bid

…Condemns alleged manipulation of Reps primary election, imposition of Adebajo

A group, Conference of Alimosho Federal Constituency Councillors Forum, alongside 116 supervisors and special advisers, has endorsed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Senator Idiat Adebule for Lagos West senatorial district, Hon. Lukman Orelope representing Alimosho Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, and Hon. Kehinde Joseph representing Alimosho Constituency II, while also throwing its weight behind the governorship aspiration of Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

At the same time, the forum condemned in strong terms what it described as the alleged manipulation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election in Alimosho Federal Constituency.

The forum stated that the primary election was won by the incumbent, Hon. Ganiyu Ayuba, but manipulated by external forces in favour of the immediate past Chairman of Mosan-Okunola LCDA, Hon. Olabisi Adebajo.

The political stakeholders made their position known during a press conference held at the Alimosho Local Government Secretariat, insisting that the outcome of the primary election must be respected and upheld.

The forum asserted that Ayuba emerged victorious in the primary election, polling 37,021 votes against the 2,793 votes recorded by Adebajo.

The councillors maintained that Ayuba remains the preferred choice of party members and grassroots stakeholders for the Alimosho Federal House of Representatives seat ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the councillors drawn from across Alimosho Federal Constituency alleged that influential party leaders were attempting to alter the outcome of the primary election in favour of a preferred aspirant through political pressure and interference.

They specifically raised concerns over alleged moves to facilitate the emergence of Adebajo as the APC candidate for the constituency.

The forum also questioned the alleged involvement of Hon. James Faleke, insisting that the integrity of the party’s internal democratic process must not be compromised for personal political interests.

According to the councillors, the APC in Alimosho has long been anchored on fairness, inclusiveness, grassroots participation, and internal democracy, warning that any attempt to impose candidates could trigger tension and disunity within the party.

They described the alleged move as an “unacceptable attempt to sideline the democratic will of delegates and grassroots stakeholders who laboured tirelessly for the growth of the party.”

“No individual, regardless of political influence or status, should override the collective decision of party members through intimidation or predetermined arrangements,” the forum stated.

The councillors reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and stressed that internal democracy must be protected to preserve unity and stability within the party structure.

The forum urged the Lagos State and national leadership of the APC to urgently intervene by reviewing complaints surrounding the primary election in order to preserve confidence, fairness, and cohesion among party members.

They warned that continued disregard for internal democracy could discourage loyal party faithful and create avoidable political divisions ahead of future elections.

The councillors also appealed to party members, youths, and women groups across Alimosho to remain peaceful and law-abiding while lawful and constitutional channels are pursued to address the matter.