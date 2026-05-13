Alexx Ekubo: Family issues statement on actor’s death, funeral arrangements

The family of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has officially confirmed his death following complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The statement announcing his passing was circulated on social media and obtained from Pulse Nigeria official X handle on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by the family of Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, the actor was said to have died at Evercare Hospital after battling the illness.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke,” the family stated.

According to the statement, the actor faced the illness with courage, faith and hope despite the challenges surrounding his health.

“After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer,” the statement added.

The family further described Ekubo as someone who bore his pain with “remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope,” while believing that “one day his testimony would be shared with the world.”

They appealed for privacy and prayers as they mourn his passing.

“During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul, and for all who mourn this immense loss,” the statement read.

The family also disclosed that funeral arrangements and other related matters would be announced later.

“Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.

They thanked fans, friends and supporters for the love and prayers shown to the family during the difficult period.

Ekubo was widely known in Nollywood for his roles in movies, television dramas and romantic productions, earning popularity across Nigeria and beyond.