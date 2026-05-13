Alex Otti orders immediate upgrade of military base after surprise inspection

By Lawrence Agbo

Governor Alex Otti has ordered the immediate renovation of a military base in Aba after making an unexpected stop during a routine inspection along Ngwa Road and discovering poor working conditions for soldiers stationed there.

In a video circulating on social media, the governor reportedly halted his convoy and walked into the military facility unannounced, where he met the soldier on duty and asked questions about their welfare and operational challenges.

“How are you? How is work going? Is the commander in?” Otti asked before requesting to meet the officer in charge.

He was then taken to the base commander, Captain T. Yabiteigha, who appeared surprised by the governor’s sudden visit.

Apologising for the unscheduled inspection, Otti explained that he decided to stop by while passing through the area to personally assess the condition of the officers and the facility.

“Sorry, we took you unawares. I was just passing and decided to check on you people. Are there any challenges we should know about?” he said.

While inspecting the environment, the governor observed that the base required renovation and immediately pointed it out.

“I can already see this place needs renovation,” he added.

The soldiers subsequently showed him some faulty operational vehicles and complained about the poor condition of their working environment.

In response, Otti directed that the damaged vehicles be repaired or replaced without delay and also ordered the renovation of the military base, including the installation of solar-powered lights to improve operations.

The visit later turned emotional when Captain Yabiteigha revealed that the governor had previously paid his hospital bills and also supported the family of a deceased colleague who died during an attack.

According to the officer, Governor Alex Otti had also awarded scholarships to the late soldier’s children, a gesture he said helped save his life and support the bereaved family.

“Sir, you may not remember me, but last year you paid my hospital bills and supported the family of our colleague who died during an attack. You even gave scholarship to his children. I have been looking for a way to thank you for saving my life,” the officer said.