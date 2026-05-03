By Lawrence Agbo

Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital on Sunday after falling ill shortly before Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

The 84-year-old football icon had arrived at the stadium ahead of the high-profile encounter and was seen greeting supporters, taking photographs and chatting with fans when he suddenly began to feel unwell.

Medical personnel at the stadium quickly attended to him before he was taken away by ambulance for further medical checks. Reports indicated that the decision was made as a precaution and was not considered an emergency, which helped calm immediate concerns among supporters.

However, club officials remained close during the process, while fans inside Old Trafford reacted with concern and support, chanting Ferguson’s name before kick-off.

The incident added tension to an already intense fixture, with the Manchester United versus Liverpool rivalry regarded as one of the biggest matches in English football.

Ferguson remains the most celebrated manager in Manchester United’s history after transforming the club during his time in charge from 1986 to 2013.

During that remarkable spell, he led the club to 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies and several domestic and international honours, building one of the most dominant teams in football history.

Even after retiring, Ferguson has remained closely connected to the club and is a regular face at Old Trafford, where his presence continues to inspire players and supporters alike.

He was also seen earlier this season at Anfield during United’s victory over Liverpool, seated alongside longtime rival and friend Kenny Dalglish, highlighting the mutual respect between two legends of the game.

Following Sunday’s health scare, messages of support flooded social media from football fans, former players and managers across the world, all wishing Alex Ferguson a quick recovery and hoping to see him back in his usual seat at Old Trafford soon.