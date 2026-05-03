By Lukman Olabiyi

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, alongside prominent rights activist, Joe Okei-Odumakin and other dignitaries, have commended the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, for his unwavering commitment to the promotion of Yoruba culture and the security of the South-West.

The accolades were delivered during Adams’ 56th birthday celebration held in Lagos, where speakers described him as a symbol of resilience, cultural pride and grassroots leadership.

Oba Owoade praised Adams for his steadfastness and dedication to safeguarding Yoruba heritage, noting that his tenure as Aare Ona Kakanfo has defied long-held myths about the position.

“He is the Chief Marshal of the Yoruba army. Many believed holders of the title do not last long, but he assumed the position in his 40s and today he is 56. I pray he lives long and continues to serve the Yoruba nation,” the monarch said.

The Alaafin also recalled Adams’ early support following his emergence as the traditional ruler of Oyo, describing it as both personal and significant.

“He was among the first to congratulate me. Beyond that, he gave moral, spiritual and even security support. Having him as Aare Ona Kakanfo is not a regret at all. He has remained active and committed to the protection of Yorubaland,” he added.

In her remarks, Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise for Change Initiative and Campaign for Democracy, lauded Adams for his consistency in advocacy and cultural preservation.

“Aare is not just the 15th holder of the title; he represents courage, resilience and unwavering commitment to the Yoruba cause. He has never betrayed the struggle and continues to show that the fight for justice and cultural identity is lifelong,” she said.

She further described Adams as a leading voice in the push for restructuring and a defender of human dignity.

“He has demonstrated that no life should be wasted and has consistently shown selflessness and deep love for both the Yoruba race and Nigeria,” she added.

The event drew a cross-section of traditional leaders, activists and cultural enthusiasts, many of whom echoed similar sentiments about Adams’ influence in strengthening cultural institutions and promoting security initiatives across the region.

The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for Adams but also served as a platform to reflect on his contributions to Yoruba unity, cultural revival and community-based security efforts.