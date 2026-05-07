Akwa Ibom: Eno submits second term APC nomination form

Pledges more state development

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has reiterated his commitment to more development in the state as he submitted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination form for a second term.

Eno promised to continue delivering on his campaign promises by consolidating the Arise Agenda for development in his second tenure.

The governor made the fresh promises to the people while addressing journalists after returning from Abuja, where he submitted his nomination form for a second term.

“This move is a clear indication of my readiness to do more for the state in the coming years.”

He observed that his administration has made significant progress, but not all set goals were fully achieved within his first tenure.

He hinted that over 82 audacious projects are ongoing at various stages of completion, adding that his administration remains focused on completing them.

He urged APC faithful to support his nomination during the primaries and expressed optimism that, with their backing, more developmental strides would be recorded.

“I have just submitted the nomination form. We call on members of APC to support our nomination during the primaries, as we will continue to pray and trust God for more development to thrive in the state.”

“I assure you of this administration’s resolve to build on existing achievements and ensure that more benefits of governance reach the people if given another mandate.”